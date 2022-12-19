HOLLYWOOD—The nominees for the 2023 Critic’s Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday, December 14. Leading the pack of all movies was the drama “Everything Everywhere All At Once” which earned a total of 14 nominations including Best Picture. The Steven Spielberg directed “The Fabelmans” earned a total of 11 nominations.

Not many surprises here and I don’t put much stock into what critics say because too many tend to agree and not be willing to go out on a limb and point out a bad movie when they see one because it’s supposedly a critical darling. Also there are way too contenders in many of the categories. C’mon let’s cut them down a bit, you cannot nominate everyone. See a list of this year’s cinematic nominees below:

Best Picture

-“Avatar: The Way of Water”

-“Babylon”

-“The Banshees Of Inisherin”

-“Elvis”

-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-“The Fabelmans”

-“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

-“RRR”

-“Tàr”

-“Top Gun: Maverick”

-“Women Talking”

Best Director

-James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water”

-Damien Chazelle “Babylon”

-Todd Field “Tàr”

-Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Baz Luhrmann “Elvis”

-Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Sarah Polley “Women Talking”

-Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Woman King”

-S.S. Rajamouli “RRR”

-Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans”

Best Actor

-Austin Butler “Elvis”

-Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick”

-Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Brendan Fraser “The Whale”

-Paul Mescal “Aftersun”

-Bill Nighy “Living”

Best Actress

-Cate Blanchett “Tàr”

-Viola Davis “The Woman King”

-Danielle Deadwyler “Till”

-Margot Robbie “Babylon”

-Michelle Williams “The Fabelmans”

-Michelle Yeoh “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor

-Paul Dano “The Fabelmans”

-Brendan Gleeson “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway”

-Judd Hirsch “The Fabelmans”

-Barry Keoghan “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Ke Huy Quan “Everythng Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actress

-Angela Bassett “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-Jessie Buckley “Women Talking”

-Kerry Condon “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Jamie Lee Curtis “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Janelle Monae “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Acting Ensemble

-“The Banshees of Inisherin”

-“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-“The Fabelmans”

-“The Woman King”

-“Women Talking”

-“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Young Actor/Actress

-Frankie Corio “Aftersun”

-Jalyn Hall “Till”

-Gabriel LaBelle “The Fabelmans”

-Bella Ramsey “Catherine Called Birdy”

-Banks Repeta “Armageddon Time”

-Sadie Sink “The Whale”

Best Original Screenplay

-Todd Field “Tàr”

-Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans”

-Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin”

-Charlotte Wells “Aftersun”

Best Adapted Screenplay

-Samuel D. Hunter “The Whale”

-Kazuo Ishiguro “Living”

-Rian Johnson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

-Rebecca Lenkiewicz “She Said”

-Sarah Polley “Women Talking”

Best Cinematography

-Russell Carpenter “Avatar: The Way of Water”

-Roger Deakins “Empire of Light”

-Florian Hoffmeister “Tàr”

-Janusz Kaminski “The Fabelmans”

-Claudio Miranda “Top Gun: Maverick”

-Linus Sandgren “Babylon”

Best Editing

-Tom Cross “Babylon”

-Eddie Hamilton “Top Gun: Maverick”

-Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua and James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water”

-Paul Rogers “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond “Elvis”

-Monika Willi “Tàr”

Best Costume Design

-Ruth E. Carter “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-Jenny Eagan “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

-Shirley Kurata “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Catherine Martin “Elvis”

-Gersha Phillips “The Woman King”

-Mary Zophres “Babylon”

Best Production Design

-Hannah Beachler and Lisa K. Sessions “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

-Rick Carter and Karen O’Hara “The Fabelmans”

-Dylan Cole, Ben Procter and Vanessa Cole “Avatar: The Way of Water”

-Jason Kisvarday and Kelsi Ephraim “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

-Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn “Elvis”

-Florencia Marin and Anthony Carlino “Babylon”

The awards will be handed out on January 15, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, taking over hosting duties from actor Taye Diggs, who presided over the ceremony for the past 4 years. Will they have an impact on the Screen Actors Guild Awards or Academy Awards? That is to be determined people.