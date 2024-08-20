SAN FRANCISCO—On August 14, 2024, the SFDA’s Office disclosed that Othman Almuttalaby, 33, was sentenced to 15 years to life after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the 2017 murder of his partner in their home in Hayes Valley. As part of this negotiated disposition the defendant agreed to waive three years of credit for time served toward his sentence.

According to court records on November 1, 2024, the victim and Almuttalaby were residing in the victim’s home on the 300 block of Hayes Street. In the early hours of November 1, 2017, while the victim slept, Almuttalaby attacked him with a knife. He seemed to be motivated by the belief that the victim would leave him after they had discussed admitting Almuttalaby to a mental health facility to treat depression. The victim’s body was discovered by police on November 2, 2017, after concerned co-workers alerted the building manager when the victim failed to show up for work. The building manager entered the locked apartment, discovered blood, and immediately called authorities.

Following the attack, the defendnat attempted to flee the scene in an Uber. He began vomiting in the vehicle, causing the driver to stop the ride and call 911. Authorities later found Almuttalaby unconscious in the Uber and transported him to San Francisco General Hospital.

“Although nothing will ever alleviate the pain of losing such a kind, generous and charismatic son, brother and friend, I hope this resolution is able to bring closure for this wonderful family,” said Assistant District Attorney Danielle Hilton. “I am proud to stand among the people who came from far and wide to show support for this victim. The loss is tragic, but the strength and resilience within this community is overwhelming.”

Almuttalaby has been in custody since his arrest on November 7, 2017.