San Jose, CA — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday morning, August 18, 2024, in San Jose, according to NBC Bay Area.

The incident took place shortly after 9 AM in the 700 block of South Jackson Avenue. San Jose police reported that the bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. The other vehicle involved in the accident stayed at the scene, and no immediate information about the driver or additional circumstances was provided.

The accident occurred in a residential neighborhood where South Jackson Avenue connects with various local streets, making it a key route for both commuters and residents. As of now, further details about the incident are not available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Duty of Care Toward Bicyclists

Drivers owe a “Duty of Care” to bicyclists regardless of where they encounter them. This legal obligation arises from the fact that bicyclists have less protection while navigating alongside heavier and faster vehicles like cars, trucks, and SUVs. Motorists are required by law to be vigilant on the roads, in all mirrors and blind spots, for any nearby riders. Drivers must be prepared to brake to avoid any potential collisions.

Moreover, drivers must immediately stop in the event of a collision to seek prompt medical attention for the bicyclist. Staying at the scene, activating hazard lights, and blocking traffic can also help prevent further harm by reducing the risk of the victim being struck by oncoming motorists who might not see an injured bicyclist on the road.