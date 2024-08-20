SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 16, 2024, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office revealed that Brian Lee Johnson, 32, was convicted following a jury trial for multiple felony charges related to an incident in the Tenderloin District.

He was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon (PC 29900(a)(1)), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (PC 29800(a)(1)), carrying a loaded firearm in a public place (PC 25850(a)), carrying a concealed firearm (PC 254000(a)(2)), and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person (PC 30305(a)(1)). He was also convicted of resisting arrest (PC 148(a)(1)).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on July 18, 2023, officers with the San Francisco Police Department located a suspected stolen vehicle near Leavenworth and Turk Streets. Officers discovered Johnson, who was wearing a balaclava. Ignoring officer commands, Johnson attempted to flee by ramming patrol vehicles but was apprehended. A search revealed a concealed firearm in Johnson’s underwear.

The case against Mr. Johnson was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Henry Gage III, with assistance from paralegal Rayna Bryan, law clerk Matthew Wallace and intern Alexandra Hamel. The case was successfully prosecuted based on a thorough investigation and trial testimony by the SFPD Tenderloin Station officers. Johnson is currently in custody and sentencing is scheduled for September 19, 2024.