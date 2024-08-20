SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, August 19, the San Francisco Police Department reported that over 61 people were arrested as a result of organized retail crime blitz operations.

Officers assigned to Ingleside Station pre-planned shoplifting and retail theft abatement enforcement called ‘blitz’ operations. Blitz operations involved coordinated efforts of uniformed and plainclothes officers who wait to arrest criminals inside a partner business.

Retail stores located on the 3300 block of Mission Street, 800 block of Market Street, 5200 block of Diamond Heights Blvd, and 2300 block of 16th Street were chosen for operations due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the businesses were experiencing.

Between May 13 to July 29, police officers arrested a total of 61 suspects. One suspect was booked at San Francisco County Jail for robbery. One suspect was booked at San Francisco County Jail for burglary 2nd degree, probation violation and grand theft. Nine were booked at San Francisco County Jail for outstanding warrants in addition to the on-view theft charges. Fifty-two suspects were cited for shoplifting and released at the scene.

The stolen property was seized by officers during the operation and returned to the stores. The SFPD will continue to conduct these operations throughout the city to decrease thefts at local businesses.

Any business that would like to participate in a blitz operation can contact sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org. The SFPD are still investigating the cases. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.