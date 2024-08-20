San Jose, CA – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Jose late Sunday night, August 18, 2024, marking the 32nd fatal collision in the city this year, according to NBC Bay Area. The accident occurred around 10:30 PM in the area of Snell Avenue and Capitol Expressway, a busy intersection known for its heavy traffic flow.

According to the San Jose Police Department, officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman with severe injuries. Emergency responders quickly transported her to a nearby hospital, where, despite medical efforts, she was pronounced dead.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the ongoing investigation, authorities said. No arrests have been made, and there is no indication of impairment at this time.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Motorists bear an added responsibility, known as the “Duty of Care,” towards pedestrians due to their heightened vulnerability in car accidents, often leading to pedestrian fatalities.

For those who have lost someone in a vehicular fatality, a Wrongful Death claim, made with the help of an experienced personal injury attorney, can provide compensation to alleviate the financial strain of laying their loved one to rest.