Fremont, CA – A devastating single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, August 18, 2024, claimed the lives of three individuals on northbound Interstate Highway 880 near the Warren Avenue overcrossing, according to KRON.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 5:53 AM. Upon arrival, they discovered a single vehicle that had collided with a concrete barrier. The vehicle’s three occupants were found severely injured, and despite the efforts of first responders, all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash’s cause is currently under investigation by the CHP, with no immediate details available on what might have led to the vehicle’s collision with the barrier.

Liability in Single-Vehicle Collisions

In certain situations, investigations may uncover that some liability for a single-vehicle collision falls on other drivers nearby or even on unsafe roadway structures. Sorting through these details to help victims and their families secure proper compensation is one of the key services a personal injury attorney offers.

After establishing liability, a personal injury attorney can negotiate with insurance companies on the victim’s behalf. Insurance companies invariably aim to minimize payouts for claims they cannot deny, making legal representation crucial for obtaining fair compensation.

Passenger Liability

The liability insurance that drivers carry covers accidental harm caused not only to those outside the vehicle but also to passengers within it. While making a Wrongful Death or personal injury claim against someone who knew the victim can be emotionally challenging, the financial burdens following a vehicular accident can be substantial.

A skilled personal injury attorney can help grieving families seek proper compensation for their loss by navigating these complex issues and negotiating on the victim’s behalf with insurance companies, who routinely work to minimize the payout of any claim they cannot deny.