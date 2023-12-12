SAN FRANCISCO—On December 7, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that D. Gary Martinovsky, 51, of San Francisco; his office assistant and mother-in-law, Raisa Rikoshinsky, 68, of San Bruno; and one of the businesses he owns, Integrated Pain Care (IPC), have been criminally charged with 40 violations of insurance fraud under (PC 550(a)(5), PC 550(a)(7), and PC 550(a)(8)), for fraudulent billing, double billing, and billing for services not rendered.

The SFDA’s Office indicated in a press release that as alleged in court documents, Dr. Martinovsky, IPC, and Rikoshinsky filed liens with the State of California Division of Workers Compensation asking for payment of bills which had already been paid in full or in part.

California’s Workers Compensation law allows a doctor to file a lien against an insurance provider for payment for services rendered to an injured worker, where the bill has not been paid. In support of the filed liens, the defendants submitted fraudulent documents and/or failed to disclose that they already received payments for the billed services. In addition, Martinovsky and IPC billed three insurers for services not rendered, by claiming $625 numerous times for services not provided to injured workers.

According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, Martinovksy has 3,005 liens worth $29,443,467 outstanding as of October 2023. In terms of number of liens filed from 2022 to the present, IPC was second in the State of California only to the Employment Development Department, the state agency that administers California’s Unemployment Insurance, Disability Insurance, and Paid Family Leave programs and maintains records for more than 19 million workers.

Martinovsky and Rikoshinksy are scheduled to be arraigned in court on January 12, 2024, at 9A in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice. If convicted of all charges, both defendants face over five years in state prison. The case was developed through an investigation conducted by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit, with the California Department of Insurance assisting in the arrests.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact their Investigations Tip Line at 1-628-652-4362.