HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Actor Zac Efron earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, December 11. His co-star in the coming drama, “The Iron Claw” Jeremy Allen White was in attendance, as well as actor Miles Teller from “Top Gun Maverick.”

“You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in ‘High School Musical.’ And for that, I’m just eternally, eternally grateful. You have no idea. I still think about it every day,” said Efron during his speech.

Efron thanked “Friends” star Matthew Perry during the event. Perry starred alongside Efron in the comedy “17 Again.”

Teller who co-starred with Efron in the comedy “That Awkward Moment” said during a speech:

“You are my friend and running mate. You are the man, the myth, the legend that is Zac Efron, baby. For my generation, our generation, Zac was and is the first true superstar to really come out of our class.”

Efron earned the 2,767th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Efron is known for his role in the Disney film franchise “High School Musical.” He also starred in the films “The Paperboy,” “Neighbors,” “Dirty Grandpa,” “Baywatch” and “The Greatest Showman.”

The actor will appear in “The Iron Claw” alongside White which chronicles the life of the wrestling family for the Von Erich family. The movie will be released in theaters on December 22.