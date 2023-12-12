SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday, December 8 that they are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Relondo Jacori Bell.

On Thursday, August 3, at approximately 9:43 p.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a person advising they had been shot. Officers arrived on scene at the unit block of Kelloch Street and located Relondo Jacori Bell, 22, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding the murder of Relondo Jacort Bell is asked to call the SFPD Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1145. After hours at the Department Operations Center at 1-415-553-1071, or the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can may remain anonymous.