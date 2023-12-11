SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, December 8, the San Francisco Police Department revealed that a suspect was arrested for elder abuse that transpired in the Mission District. The SFPD reported on September 7 that officers responded to a local hospital to meet with a 76-year-old female regarding an assault that occurred earlier in the day.

The victim indicated that she was boarding a MUNI bus at Mission St and 16th St. when an unknown suspect pushed her, causing her to fall backward. The victim hit her head on the concrete sidewalk and lost consciousness. “The SFPD would like to thank the bystanders who stopped and provided aid to the victim until medics arrived to transport her to the hospital,” authorities said in a statement.

While conducting their investigation, officers obtained video of the incident, which showed that the suspect appeared to intentionally push the victim, unprovoked, with his body as he exited the bus. The suspect did not stop as the victim screamed and fell backward. General Work investigators took over the investigation.

An internal bulletin was circulated, and officers identified the suspect as Collin White. On December 4, a Mission Station Sergeant located and arrested White without incident. He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail for Felony Assault Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury (245(a)(4) PC), Felony Elder Abuse (368(b)(1) PC), and Parole Violation (3056 PC).

The investigation is ongoing by the SFPD. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.