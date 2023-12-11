SAN FRANCISCO—On December 7, the San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in a Richmond District homicide.

The SFPD reported on November 30, at approximately 7:12 p.m., officers responded to a residential building on the 3200 block of Clay Street regarding a well-being check. Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive adult female. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene, where the victim was later pronounced dead.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide detail are investigating the case. Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as, Scott Fisher, 29. On Thursday, December 7, , investigators located Fisher in Concord, CA at approximately 10:25 a.m. and arrested him. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charge of homicide (187(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.