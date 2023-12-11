SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, December 7, the San Francisco Police Department announced an arrest was made in connection to a Bayview District Homicide that transpired in August 2023. The SFPD reported on August 4, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Quesada Ave. for possible gunshots they heard and reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail arrived on scene and took lead of the investigation and identified Shilo Mitchell, 35, of San Francisco as the suspect involved in the shooting.

On December 5, officers from the Northern Station were patrolling the area of the 1100 block of Fillmore Street when they spotted Mitchell from his outstanding warrant and placed him under arrest without incident.

He was booked at San Francisco County Jail on the charge of homicide (187 PC). The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.