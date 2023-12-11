HOLLYWOOD—Well, the Golden Globe Awards are back, at least the nominees. The 2024 contenders were revealed on Monday, December 11 by actor Wilmer Valderama and comedian Cedric the Entertainer. Yeah, the event has been shrouded in controversy for a few years after news about its diversity became public. Rather it was ‘canceled’ or celebs boycotted, I hate to say it, but the Golden Globes almost became irrelevant.

So what movie or musical leaded the pack? How about “Barbie?” The movie earned a total of 9 nominations and rightfully so after being the box-office titan of the year. However, the sleeper has to be “Anatomy of a Fall” which is not only a critical darling, but people have been talking about this one for a very long time. So my interest in it peaked. There was also plenty of love for the wild comedy “Poor Things” starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo that picked up plenty of nominations. “Succession” saw big love on the TV side earning 9 nominations as well.

Who didn’t see much love? “The Color Purple” musical adaptation of the 1985 classic that picked up acting nominations for Fantasia Barino and Danielle Brooks, but no love in the Best Picture Musical or Comedy race. I did expect a few more nominations in the “Oppenheimer” race especially when it came to the Supporting Actor category.

We do have 2 new categories; I guess this is the GG way of attempting to appeal to the masses with Best Stand-Up Comedy and Best Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement. Yeah, I truly do not see the point of either, but go ahead GG. A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

-“Anatomy of a Fall”

-“Killers of the Flower Moon”

-“Past Lives”

-“Maestro”

-“Oppenheimer”

-“The Zone of Interest”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-“Air”

-“American Fiction”

-“Barbie”

-“The Holdovers”

-“May December”

-“Poor Things”

Lead Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Bradley Cooper “Maestro”

-Leonardo DiCaprio “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Colman Domingo “Rustin”

-Barry Keoghan “Saltburn”

-Cillian Murphy “Oppenheimer”

-Andrew Scott “All of Us Strangers”

Lead Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

-Annette Bening “Nyad”

-Lily Gladstone “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Sandra Huller “Anatomy of a Fall”

-Greta Lee “Past Lives”

-Carey Mulligan “Maestro”

-Cailee Spaney “Priscilla”

Lead Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-Nicholas Cage “Dream Scenario”

-Timothee Chalamet “Wonka”

-Matt Damon “Air”

-Joaquin Phoenix “Beau is Afraid”

-Jeffrey Wright “American Fiction”

-Paul Giamatti “The Holdovers”

Lead Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

-Fantasia Barino “The Color Purple”

-Jennifer Lawrence “No Hard Feelings”

-Natalie Portman “May December”

-Margot Robbie “Barbie”

-Emma Stone “Poor Things”

-Alma Ooysti “Fallen Leaves”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

-Robert Downey Jr. “Oppenheimer”

-William Dafoe “Poor Things”

-Ryan Gosling “Barbie”

-Mark Ruffalo “Poor Things”

-Robert De Niro “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Charles Melton “May December

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

-Emily Blunt “Oppenheimer”

-Danielle Brooks “The Color Purple”

-Jodie Foster “Nyad”

-Julianne Moore “May December”

-Rosamund Pike “Saltburn”

-Da’Vine Joy Randolph “The Holdovers”

Best Director

-Bradley Cooper “Maestro”

-Greta Gerwing “Barbie”

-Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer”

-Martin Scorsese “Killers of the Flower Moon”

-Celine Song “Past Lives”

-Yorgos Lanthimos “Poor Things”

Best Screenplay

-“Barbie”

-“Poor Things”

-“Oppenheimer”

-“Killers of the Flower Moon”

-“Past Lives”

-“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

-“Anatomy of a Fall”

-“Io Capitano”

-“Past Lives”

-“Society of the Snow”

-“The Zone of Interest”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

-“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

-“Elemental”

-“The Boy and the Heron”

-“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

-“Suzume”

-“Wish”

Best Drama Series

-“The Diplomat”

-“The Crown”

-“The Last of Us”

-“Succession”

-“The Morning Show”

-“1923”

Best Comedy Series

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“Barry”

-“Jury Duty”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“Ted Lasso”

-“The Bear”

Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

-Brian Cox “Succession”

-Kieran Culkin “Succession”

-Gary Oldman “Slow Horses”

-Pedro Pascal “The Last of Us”

-Jeremy Strong “Succession”

-Dominic West “The Crown”

Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

-Bella Ramsey “The Last of Us”

-Emma Stone “The Curse”

-Helen Mirren “1923”

-Imelda Staunton “The Crown”

-Keri Russell “The Diplomat”

-Sarah Snook “Succession”

Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series or Musical

-Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary”

-Elle Fanning “The Great”

-Selena Gomez “Only Murders in the Building”

-Natasha Lyonne “Poker Face”

-Ayo Edebiri “The Bear”

Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series or Musical

-Bill Hader “Barry”

-Steve Martin “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jason Segal “Shrinking”

-Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

-Jeremy Allen White “The Bear”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

-Matthew Macfadyen “Succession”

-James Marsden “Jury Duty”

-Alan Ruck “Succession”

-Alexander Skarsgard “Succession”

-Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach “The Bear”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

-Abby Elliott “The Bear”

-Christina Ricci “Yellowjackets”

-Elizabeth Debicki “The Crown”

-Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso”

-J. Smith-Cameron “Succession”

-Meryl Streep “Only Murders in the Building”

The actual trophies will be handed out live on Sunday, January 7, 2024 on CBS. Yes, not NBC people. The event will stream on Paramount+ and will air at 8 p.m. EST. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.