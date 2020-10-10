SAN FRANCISCO—The parents of a missing 19-year-old woman in San Francisco published a video asking for witness information on October 8. They commented, “This is every parents’ worst nightmare.”

At about 2:00 p.m. on October 2, officers from the San Francisco Police Department Central Police Station prepared a missing person’s report regarding Sydney West, after her family indicated they could not find her. She has depression and is expected to be at risk. Sydney was last seen in the area of Crissy Field and the Golden Gate Bridge early in the morning on September 30, according to her parents.

Sydney’s parents released a video asking for information on the whereabouts of their daughter. Her father described Sydney as “an incredibly talented musician, an athlete,” and her mother says Sydney is a caring woman who is adored by younger children, especially her 10 year old sister.

Her father said Sydney was last wearing dark leggings and a teal sweatshirt, adding to the police’s information that she was wearing slip-on Vans, and had her hair in a bun. She is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and light brown hair.

“All we want is our daughter Sydney to be found safe and brought home to our family,” her father concluded in the video.

A family spokesperson told Fox News that the San Francisco police transferred her case to the Missing Persons Section of the Special Victim’s Unit.

The San Francisco Police Department is asking the public to be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description if they locate her. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.