INGLEWOOD—Paul McCartney opened his sellout return to Southern California with a dynamic, two and a half hour-set at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on May 13. It began with the Beatles’ classic “Can’t Buy Me Love” and concluded with “The End.”

The ‘Got Back’ tour is in honor of the similarly titled iconic “Get Back,” the Disney+ documentary filming the Beatles stressful, at times fed up with each other recording sessions for what would end up being the Beatles final released album, “Let It Be.” The 2021 Peter Jackson directed masterpiece was a smash hit around the world.

Throughout the night, the projector scenes and neon lights celebrated the Fab Fours legacy, and the fun, jovial moments between the band in spite of the looming breakup. It was moving to see the blended footage of the famous rooftop concert on the projectors as Sir Paul performed, “I’ve Got A Feeling.” Even seeing John Lennon on the giant screen wearing a brown fur coat singing was special.

From the moment McCartney took the stage, the crowd was very appreciative and shouting it’s approval. And Paul did not disappoint- his easygoing style honed over six generations was quite apparent. His mixture of Beatles, Wings and covers provided for an electric atmosphere. Paul talked between songs about the fun times he has shared with fellow Beatles and the sadness he still feels about losing John Lennon and George Harrison.

Although Sir Paul will turn 80 next month, he has a drive and energy that defies logic. Perhaps, that helps explains why so many kids and young adults were among the 60,000 fans at SoFi.

Here is the set list:

1. Can’t Buy Me Love

2. Juniors Farm

3. Letting Go

4. Got To Get You Into My Life

5. Come On To Me

6. Let Me Roll It

7. Getting Better

8. Let Them In

9. My Valentine

10. 1985

11. Maybe I’m Amazed

12. We Can Work It Out

13. In Spite Of All The Danger

14. Love Me Do

15. Dance Tonight

16. Blackboard

17. Here Today

18. New

19. Lady Madonna

20. Fuh You

21. Mr. Kite

22. Something

23. Obla Di Obla Da

24. College

25. Get Back

26. Band On The Run

27. Let It Be

28. Live And Let Die

29. Hey Jude

ENCORE:

I’ve Got A Feeling

Birthday

Helter Skelter