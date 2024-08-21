Oakland, CA—A devastating car collision at the intersection of 71st Avenue and International Boulevard on Monday evening, August 19, 2024, resulted in the death of one pedestrian and left another injured and hospitalized, according to KTVU.

The crash was reported around 6:38 p.m., sending emergency responders to the bustling area filled with small businesses and frequent foot traffic. The Alameda County Coroner later arrived to remove one victim’s body from the roadway, while the other injured pedestrian was rushed to Highland Hospital by the Oakland Fire Department.

The collision involved a four-door red vehicle that, according to witnesses, struck a tree in the median and at least one parked car before coming to a stop. The chaotic scene unfolded as a witness, who had been inside a nearby liquor store, described hearing a loud crash shortly after 6 p.m. Upon stepping outside, he saw the red car speeding away and the two victims lying on the ground. A crowd quickly gathered, shaken by the incident.

Just blocks away, another collision occurred at 84th Avenue and International Boulevard. While details about this second crash remain unclear, the Oakland Police Department is actively investigating both incidents.

California Hit-and-Run Laws

California Law requires drivers involved in a collision to stop their vehicle, notify law enforcement, and exchange insurance information with others involved. Failure to do so, considered to be a “hit-and-run,” is a misdemeanor in cases of property damage and a felony when someone has been injured.