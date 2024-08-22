SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, August 18, the San Francisco Fire Department rescued an individual from a sewer pipe.

SFFD Heavy Rescue Squads 1 & 2, in addition to Haz Mat and Battalion 2 responded with Battalion 8 units to Upper Great Highway and Vicente for a report of a person trapped in a sewer pipe.

That sewer pipe leads to the nearby ocean. Crews made access from the street and performed a technical confined space rescue. The victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. No additional details about the victim or incident have been disclosed to the public.