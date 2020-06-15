SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, June 12, a man walking near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza and was hit by an AC Transit bus and killed.

The incident occurred at 2:50 a.m., where the victim was discovered dead at the scene. His name or age has not been disclosed to the public.

The California Highway Patrol of Oakland indicated in a press release via social media that:

“The preliminary investigation has the pedestrian trying to cross the westbound lanes of traffic, when they were struck by the AC Transit Bus. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries resulting from the collision”.

Lanes 1-3 on the westbound side were closed for two hours due to the investigation being conducted. Officials did not consider drugs or alcohol as factors contributing to the incident.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the CHP Oakland at 510-457-2875