SAN FRANCISCO—As of Thursday, June 11, Mayor London Breed announced that the San Francisco Police Department will not respond to non-criminal calls. Non-criminal calls include disputes between neighbors, reports about homeless people, mental health, and school discipline.

The SFPD will be replaced by trained, unarmed professionals in order to regulate any unnecessary confrontation between the police and members of the community. The proposal follows weeks of protests and demand for police reform as an end to racism.

“San Francisco has made progress reforming our police department, but we know that we still have significant work to do,” said Mayor Breed. “We know that a lack of equity in our society overall leads to a lot of the problems that police are being asked to solve. We are going to keep pushing for additional reforms and continue to find ways to reinvest in communities that have historically been underserved and harmed by systemic racism.”

Additional reforms are being put into place as the city of San Francisco works to strengthen its accountability policies. The use of military-grade weapons has been banned and more attention will be brought to the funding for the African-American community.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said “the point is rethinking policies and what the things we are doing add to that association of who is criminal, who is not, who is dangerous.”

“The initiatives Mayor Breed is announcing today are consistent with our department’s commitment to the Collaborative Reform Initiative and our aspiration to make the San Francisco Police Department a national model in 21st Century policing,” said San Francisco Chief of Police Bill Scott.