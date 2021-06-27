SAN FRANCISCO—A group of people formed a march heading southbound on Polk Street to Washington Street to Civic Center in celebration of Pride month. San Francisco Pride announced on March 24 that there will not be a celebration in Civic Center or an official Parade down Market Street.

SF Pride launched SF Pride 365 which was intended to broaden the reach of Pride movement through video chats, a Q&A series, and a podcast to support the LGBTQ community.

“While this year’s celebrations won’t look the same as they have in the past, SF Pride has done a great job creating events that will enable us to share our pride in our great City and stand united with our LGBTQ+ community,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a press release.

This year’s Pride festivities will take place throughout the month of June. Pride events were mainly held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to a press release. 2021’s Pride festivities include three major events: a Pride Expo, Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park, and a Black Liberation event surrounding Juneteenth.

“I’m thrilled to see the plans that SF Pride worked hard to put together for 2021,” says Senator Scott Wiener in a press release. “A Pride that’s oriented toward locals, with renewed partnerships with LGBTQ+ businesses and organizations in the Bay Area, is the smartest way forward.”

Police advise that all lanes of Polk Street will be closed to traffic during the march. SF Pride will keep Pride events local in 2021 in efforts to welcome more people back in 2022 and in the future.