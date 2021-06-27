SAN FRANCISCO—Two men were shot near 3rd Street and Evans Avenue in the Bayview area on June 27. Police have not determined the location of the crime scene or where shots were fired.

Police responded to an incident report regarding gunshots near Cesar Chavez and 3rd Streets at approximately 5:19 a.m., according to a police via Citizen. Officers then responded to another report of two people shot near 3rd and Evans Streets and were unable to determine if the two reports are related.

Police confirmed that two male victims had been shot and were being transported to a hospital for treatment at approximately 5:24 a.m. Officers continued to search the area for a crime scene in the areas of 3rd Street, Evans Avenue, and Oakdale Avenue.

Officers responded to SFPD ShotSpotter technology that detects loud noises such as gunshots, car backfire, and fireworks, at approximately 6:44 a.m., according to police via Citizen. It has not been determined if the ShotSpotter report is related to the shooting of the two victims.

No further information has been released regarding the victims’ condition or where the incident took place.