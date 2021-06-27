SAN FRANCISCO—Livermore Police Officers arrested Robert Newt who is the wanted suspect of two homicides that took place on May 15. The San Francisco Police Department had been searching for Newt since the first homicide incident and arrested him on Saturday, June 26.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the area of 25th and Connecticut Streets on May 15 at approximately 10:08 a.m. A 61-year-old male victim was found suffering gunshot wounds who later succumbed to injury, according to a police report.

Officers were inspecting the area of the first homicide when another report of shots fired was called in on May 15 at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police responded to the unit block of Dakota Street where two male victims were suffering gunshot wounds. The ages of the two male victims were 54 and 49. The 54-year-old victim succumbed to injury and the 49-year-old was hospitalized and later released.

SFPD Homicide Detail Investigators took over the investigation and identified 32-year-old Newt as the suspect in both incidents. Two warrants were issued to Newt, One murder warrant and one attempted murder warrant. He also had a federal warrant issued to him for firearm-related charges.

Livermore Police Officers located Newt on June 26 and took him into custody. Newt was booked into Santa Rita Jail for his warrants and will be transported to the custody of San Francisco’s County Sheriff’s later.