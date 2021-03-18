UNITED STATES—There is indeed a pet peeve that I have and it is when other people count or keep track of your money. Rather you’re married, in a relationship or single people should respect boundaries when it comes to others’ money. Now in a marriage things might be a bit different as you’re a shared union, but even then I do believe there are limits and if I’m being honest we need another column to discuss that issue because trust me it is indeed an issue people.

People who know me understand that I find it rude when a person you’re with is hovering around you when you are making a payment for something. I really don’t care who the person is, but for me it seems invasive, especially if the person you’re with is NOT giving you money on the bill or actually paying for the item or items being purchased.

So what does that mean? Step to the side, back up, and don’t hover because if you are, there is a strong likelihood that they are counting the money in your wallet or what you’ve spent during your outing. I absolutely hate that. You know the biggest indicator: they start speaking to you are questioning you about money. Look, I’m an adult, I pay my own bills and I take care of my responsibilities. I appreciate the advice, but I don’t need it from someone who is not the best with their own money.

I think the worst thing a person can do is tell someone else how to spend or manage their money. It might be advice you THINK they need to hear, but unless someone has solicited that advice from you, it is smarter to stay in your lane. You might mean well, but the person you’re delivering that advice to might not be open to what you are saying. Hell it makes it even worse if you’re terrible with money and you’re attempting to dish out advice.

Yeah, you might want someone to learn from your mistakes, but your actions speak louder than your words. People want to see you learn from past mistakes that you have made when it comes to finances. Once they’ve seen it, those words that you’re delivering might come to be heard. I think counting one’s money has gotten worse with the current financial pandemic as people are really counting others money. How much money you’re getting back for your tax return? How much money you’re getting as a result of the countless coronavirus relief plans?

Those are things that you should not do, keep track of YOUR money first and foremost. If someone is asking for your advice on financial matters that is another question. Just because you can offer advice does not mean it is always solicited and plenty of people should be a bit more attuned to such matters. My money is MY MONEY; your money is YOUR MONEY. Worry about your wallet and I will worry about my wallet.