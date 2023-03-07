BEVERLY HILLS—Actor and former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, were involved in a car accident on Saturday, March 4. Prior to the accident, Davidson was presenting at the Nikelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

At 11:12 p.m., officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call of a traffic accident that occurred at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elvado Avenue in the Flats neighborhood of the city. Davison was confirmed to be the driver who allegedly lost control of a dark-colored Mercedes Benz with a female passenger – later confirmed to be Wonders – and struck a fire hydrant, then continued across the lawn of a home before colliding with the house.

Photos obtained by TMZ indicate that the front right corner of the house was damaged. The Mercedes Benz sustained major damage to the windshield, front hood and bumper, and the airbags were deployed.

Officers found no evidence of drugs or alcohol were responsible in the crash. “Speed may have been a factor,” Lieutenant Reginald Evans of the BHPD told several news outlets. Nobody was injured, in the car or in the house, and Davidson and Wonders were not arrested at the scene nor face any charges at this time.

Investigators are doing a preliminary investigation into the cause of the accident, Lieutenant Evans confirmed.

Davidson left “SNL” back in 2022. He and Wonders met while filming “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and have been romantically linked since. Wonders is an actress and the niece of fashion designer, Anna Sui.