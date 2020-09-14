SAN FRANCISCO—Officers from the San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station responded to the 400 block of Eddy Street on August 7 around 9:13 a.m. to reports of an aggravated assault. Officers found a 75-year-old male San Francisco resident laying unconscious bleeding from his head on the north sidewalk of Eddy St near Leavenworth.

Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department arrived and took the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remained in the hospital where he later passed away from his injuries on August 15.

The suspect, Peter Nobles, 34, of Oakland was arrested by officers on August 7, where he has remained in police custody. On Tuesday, September 8, a criminal complaint against Nobles was changed to charge him with murder instead of attempted murder, given the death of his victim, whose name has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The case remains active and ongoing despite the arrest led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.