SAN FRANCISCO—The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said they are preparing for any widespread damage due to the recent gale-force winds, and any related power outages throughout their service area.

The Bay Area has recently had several hazardous weather conditions, including a Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will stay in effect until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 19.

According to the NWS, there are strong winds expected of up to 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph that has the potential to blow unsecured objects around, cause tree limbs to fall and trigger power outages.

PG&E said, “Due to recent rains, relatively high humidity levels and the lack of any Red Flag Warnings in the Bay Area and some other parts of PG&E’s service area, the company does not anticipate the need for a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in many Bay Area counties during this weather event.”

PG&E indicates they do not expect the winds to get so strong that they must shut the power off, but they do expect that there “could be wires down and outages due to flying debris and vegetation.”

Should someone come across some downed power lines, never touch, or try to get rid of the power lines, PG&E indicated. “Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5002,” PG&E advised.

In case the power lines fall on a parked vehicle, PG&E strongly advises against trying to get inside or outside the vehicle because they said the ground around the vehicle can be energized.

“Honk the horn, roll down your window and yell for help,” PG&E suggests, and call 911 for assistance from the fire and police departments, and the workers from PG&E.

PG&E advises their customers to replenish their supply of medicines, especially the medicines that require refrigeration and keep any devices that need power, charged completely just in case there is a power shutoff.

“Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers; build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies, and cash; and keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children, and pets,” PG&E indicated.

PG&E educates their customers on their Safety Action Center website (www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com) on how to prepare for any possible emergency plans and how to navigate power outages.