SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department issued a warning Friday, July 22, that there is an upsurge in watch robberies.

Officials state that it is those with high-end luxury watches that are most vulnerable since suspects appear to be targeting those in possession of watches worth tens of thousands. Investigators do believe that these current robberies and attacks are not random and that they are led by multiple individuals.

According to police these crimes have been transpiring in high-traffic areas located at popular destinations.

A Walnut Creek resident told KTVU that two men followed her fiancé as recently as July 19 and pistol whipped him before getting away with his Rolex watch.

There were reports of teenagers in the area who robbed a man of a watch worth around $40,000 at a Trader Joe’s parking lot.

Police advise the public to remain vigilant and aware of your surrounds. Keep valuables where they can remain unseen or leave them at home. They also advise that if you are a victim don’t fight back because assailants are often armed.

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.