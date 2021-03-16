Police Arrest Arna Kimiai In Uber Driver Assault

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police said that a second suspect in the assault and aggravated robbery of an Uber driver has turned herself into the authorities.

“The San Francisco Police Department tonight announced that 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, the second suspect in the March 7 aggravated assault and robbery of a 32-year-old Uber driver, is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in San Francisco,” the statement read.

Police indicated that Kimiai contacted the San Francisco authorities through her attorney on Thursday, March 11.

“Through her attorney, Ms. Kimiai had expressed her intention last Thursday afternoon to turn herself in, just hours after 24-year-old Malaysia King — another suspect in the same incident — was apprehended by officers from the Las Vegas Police Department,” the police explained.

Police say the two women assaulted the Uber driver, 32, on the afternoon of Sunday, March 7, “shortly before San Francisco police officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to a reported aggravated assault at the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Bacon Street.”

Once the police officers arrived on the scene at 1:16 p.m., the statement indicated the Uber driver told them that he had been assaulted by two females that he had picked up around 12:45 p.m.

The San Francisco Police said the Uber driver noticed the two women did not have masks on when they entered his vehicle and explained to them that he was not allowed to continue shuttling them without masks due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The authorities explained that the incident began when one of the women “reached over the driver from the rear seat area and stole the driver’s cellphone.”

Once the female passenger grabbed the cell phone, the police said the Uber driver “grabbed and eventually regained possession of his phone.”

After this confrontation, police said the two women exited the vehicle, and “reached into an open window and sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray into the car towards the driver,” and fled the scene.

Police explained that Kimiai was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on Sunday, March 14 for assault and battery, conspiracy, an arrest warrant for charges of robbery, and violating health and safety code.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”