SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department has detained Willie Woodson, 50, Denise Lasha Johnson, 29, and Romony Wilson, 29, for several different criminal charges including homicide.

Authorities say that on Saturday, October 24, 2020, around 3:49 p.m., police officers from the Bayview Station received a call about a shooting that occurred on Keith Street and Thomas Avenue.

Once the officers arrived on the scene, the authorities noted they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and summoned medics to the scene. Medics arrived on the scene, but despite the life-saving efforts of the emergency responders, the victim was declared deceased at the scene,” the SFPD said in a news release.

The authorities indicated that the incident was turned over to the SFPD Homicide Detail, where the detectives from that unit determined the identity of the suspects.

“On March 4, 2021, at approximately 9:00 p.m. officers from Ingleside Police Station and Homicide investigators located and arrested 50-year-old male, Willie Woodson of San Francisco at 3rd Street and Oakdale Avenue,” read the news release.

The San Francisco authorities said they served a search warrant at Woodson’s residence and found evidence relating to the shooting at Keith Street and Thomas Avenue.

The following day, March 5, police explained the homicide detectives served search and arrest warrants at the 2500 block of Arelious Walker Drive and found Denise Lasha Johnson, who is the second suspect in the shooting.

Once at the residence, police indicated they found Romony Wilson “inside the residence and developed probable cause to arrest him for firearms-related charges.”

The news release stated that police delivered Woodson to the San Francisco County Jail for one charge of murder, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, and one charge of a prohibited person carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Police say they booked Johnson at the county jail for one charge of murder, carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, a prohibited person carrying a loaded firearm in public, and conspiracy.

Wilson was booked at the San Francisco County Jail, police said, for two counts of a convicted felon in possession of firearms, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a large-capacity firearm magazine, and child endangerment.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”