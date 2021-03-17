CALIFORNIA — On Friday, March 12, it was revealed that tennis star Serena Williams put her Los Angeles house on the market for $7.5 million after buying it in 2017 for $6.68 million.

Williams’ 3-story, 6,000 square feet, and 5-bedroom Spanish-style home, built by Ario Fakheri, is located in Beverly Hills and was previously owned by singers Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears, noted Mansion Global.

In the top level, stated Mansion Global, is a “primary bedroom with a fireplace, balcony, and two walk-in closets” along with a “primary bath featuring his and hers sinks and a deep soaking tub.” The lower level has a “lounge and entertaining room with a full bar and wine cellar” as well as a laundry room and gym.

Williams, 39, first purchased this house in October 2017 shortly after her daughter’s birth and before marrying her now-husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, that November.

Williams selling her Beverly Hills house comes more than two months after she sold her house in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for $2.775 million, which she owned for five years, and nearly two years after she sold a different LA house for $8.1 million that she owned for more than a decade.

Williams recently lost to Naomi Osaka at the 2021 Australian Open Women’s Singles semifinals in February.