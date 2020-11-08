SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred on Wednesday, November 4 near the Bay Area.

Marcus Harrison, 42, was shot in the Bayview District. The shooting was reported at 9:14 p.m. near Wallace Avenue and Jennings Street, police reported.

Harrison was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are currently investigating with no current information on the suspect.

In a separate shooting that was reported around 1 p.m. near Cortland Avenue and Nevada Street, a 24-year-old unnamed man was injured.

Police responded to a call after witnesses heard gunshots. Upon arriving at the scene, police were informed that the victim had been rushed to the hospital.

Police were later told that the gunshots were non-life threatening.

The only information police know is that the suspect is a 28-year-old man. No physical characteristics can be given at this time.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, call the SFPD at 1 (415) 553-0123.

Just this past Monday, November 2, another shooting was reported to the SFPD. This shooting involved an unnamed 19-year-old victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot at while sitting in their vehicle in the 200 block of South Hill Boulevard.

This suspect drives a sedan-type vehicle, SFPD reports.

No arrest have been made for any of these crimes.