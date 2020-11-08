SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect accused of stabbing someone on Friday, November 6.

Police received a call at 5:38 p.m. from a laundromat located on the 1700 block of Clement Street, SFPD reported in a news release.

Anthony Pulliam, 54, of San Francisco, stabbed an unnamed 48-year-old man after getting into an argument in the laundromat.

Pulliam stabbed the victim in the arm before fleeing the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police report, officers searched the area before receiving a call from a MUNI operator saying that the suspect was aboard their bus. The suspect got off the bus at 33rd Avenue and Geary Boulevard.

Police made it to the scene in time and arrested Pulliam on the spot.

Pulliam was booked with a charge of assault with a deadly weapon as well as a probation violation.

Nothing is known yet about what caused the argument between the victim and the suspect.