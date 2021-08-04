SAN FRANCISCO—Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on July 29. Police are searching for the suspect vehicle which may be a 2012 to 2016 Chevrolet Impala.

Officers from the Southern Station observed a male victim down in the roadway while patrolling the area of Treasure Island and Macalla Roads at approximately 9:32 p.m. Officers rendered aid to the victim and summoned medics to the scene.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene, according to a police report. The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit have cause to believe that the victim died as a result of a hit-and-run collision.

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2012 to 2016 Chevrolet Impala with likely front-end damage. The SFPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may help identify the suspect is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. Photos or video footage of the incident would aid in the identification of the suspect.