SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is searching for the hit-and-run suspect who struck a pedestrian down in the roadway near Polk Street. Police are searching for a male suspect in his 20’s and an unidentified female passenger.

Officers from the Northern Station responded to a report of a person down in the roadway near Polk Street and Golden Gate Avenue on July 18. The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene first where they located a 58-year-old male victim in the road.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he is expected to survive, according to a police report. Officers arrived on scene and determined that the suspect fled the scene after striking the victim with his vehicle.

The SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit believes that the light-colored SUV was being operated by a male suspect in his 20’s with dreadlock hair. The suspect vehicle was also occupied by an unidentified female passenger.

The investigation determined that the suspect stopped his car to go look at the victim after striking him with the SUV before fleeing the scene. A photo of the suspect exiting his SUV accompanies this article.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444. Callers may remain anonymous.