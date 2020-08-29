MONTEBELLO—On Thursday, August 27, Montebello Police Department (MPD) announced via social media that they are seeking public assistance to identify and locate a suspect who attacked two people in the city of Montebello.

According to a statement from MPD, the attack occurred on August 10, around 10:35 a.m. Two men apparently suffered a violent unprovoked attack by the suspect while they were waiting for the bus at the Metrolink Bus Station at 2000 Flotilla Street.

The suspect used a “flashlight” assault on the two victims. Officials indicate that one of the victims was placed in a coma due to the assault.

“The suspect used what was described as a metal flashlight to assault both victims. The suspect also used his right foot to repeatedly stomp on the head of one of the victims (approximately ten times), causing major injuries and placing that victim in a coma,” reads the statement via MPD’s Facebook.

MPD states that the suspect is wanted for Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police describe the suspect in a Facebook post, “The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, green pants, brown slip-on shoes or slippers, a pink face covering, and a red beanie”.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video when he was riding a bus. MPD posted the picture of the suspect on Facebook. Police say he was last seen leaving the scene.

If anyone with information about the suspect or the case to call Montebello police at 323-887-1313.