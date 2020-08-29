SAN FRANCISCO— Moroccan restaurant Aziza has started outdoor dining near Geary Boulevard in San Francisco’s Richmond District, after its closure of indoor dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An owner and Michelin-starred chef Mourad Lahlou of Aziza announced it opens outdoor dining on their website.

“~BIG NEWS~

aziza’s parklet is NOW open for DINNER Wednesday through Sunday

BRUNCH on Saturday & Sunday!!!”

Dinner is available on Wednesday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can still place an order for pick up and delivery through Doordash and Caviar. The staff can bring the order into the customer’s car if they give the restaurant a call at the time they arrive in front of the restaurant.

On March 19, Aziza established a GoFundMe fundraising campaign to support its restaurants and employees during the mandatory shutdown during the pandemic.

On April 11, they thanked people’s generous contributions through the fundraising on Instagram, mentioning “A few of you who ordered our delicious food through the delivery apps asked us how they can tip our amazing and courageous team who are working hard for you.” They have collected $25,795 through GoFundMe as of August 29.

On August 27, they announced its outdoor dining kickoff. “We are open for outdoor dining starting TONIGHT! Walk-ins only for this evening and tomorrow.”

The menu can be seen here and orders can be made by calling 415-682-4196.