CHICAGO—On Thursday, August 27, a man was shot to death during an argument in Fernwood neighborhood on the south side of Chicago.

According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD), they found a deceased man with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in the 500 block of West 105th Street. The man was wounded on his head and abdomen before midnight.

An article by Chicago Sun-Times notes, the victim was a 47-year-old man.

The investigators are currently questioning a person of interest. CPD has not released any information about the person.

Authorities say a witness indicated that they heard there was an argument going on outside before hearing the gun fires.

The medical examiner’s office has not identified the deceased man. Officials ruled his death a homicide. No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone with information about the incident and the victim to contact with CPD at cpdtip.com.