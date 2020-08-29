CHICAGO—Four men were killed in four separate attacks in Chicago on Thursday, August 27. Eight others were wounded that night.

An unidentified man in his 40s suffered a gunshot wound to his head on West 105th Street on August 27, Chicago police reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are questioning a person of interest.

Earlier, an unidentified 26-year-old man was shot dead in the West Side of Chicago, Chicago police reported.

Two others were fatally shot the same night as well, and police have said that all incidents are not connected to each other, and involve different suspects.

There were eight other victims from unrelated nonfatal shootings on Thursday night, the youngest of which was a 21-year-old male who was sitting his vehicle at around 12:40 a.m. when someone passing by in a gray Nissan fired shots at him, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The city of Chicago has seen a significant jump in crime compared to last year. According to statistics from a survey on Chicago crime done by NBC 5, there have been at least 8 homicides, 317 violent assaults, 51 criminal sexual assaults, 19 carjackings, 220 robberies since January 1, 2020. These statistics do not include shootings, but in the single month of July, the city of Chicago reported 105 shootings, compared to 44 in July of 2019.