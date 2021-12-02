SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investing homicide that transpired on Potrero Avenue on Sunday, November 28.

At approximately 4:56 a.m., officers from Mission Station responded to Potrero and Cesar Chavez regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a 31-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victim to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.