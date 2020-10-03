SYDNEY—On Monday, September 28, United States President Donald Trump was nominated for the third time this year for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. David Flint, speaking on behalf of a group of Australian law professors who nominated Trump, explained why he decided to nominate Trump in an interview with Sky News Australia.

Flint praised the “Trump Doctrine,” which is “reducing United States involvement” in international conflicts. “He is reducing America’s tendency to get involved in any and every war,” Flint said. He said US involvement in “endless wars” achieve nothing but the “killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America.”

“The Trump Doctrine is something extraordinary, as so many things that Donald Trump does. He is guided by two things, which seem to be absent from so many politicians,” Flint said.

Show host Alan Jones asked Flint about his opinion on Trump’s mediation of the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Jones said that if any other president played the intermediary role that United States President Donald Trump did, people would be barking “nobel prize.” Flint commended Trump for going against “expert advice” encouraging negotiation with the Palestinian “dictatorship.”

“Yasser Arafat was given the whole world by Bill Clinton. He has found some reason to not accept it. They don’t want peace—not the leadership. The people certainly want peace.” Yasser Arafat was the first chairman of the Palestinian Authority, established in 1994. Palestinians see the territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip as the future territories of a Palestinian state, which is currently under the rule of the Palestinian Authority.

Describing Trump’s role in facilitating negotiation between Arab states and Israel he said, “Trump went ahead and negotiated against all advice, did what he thought was common sense, negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned with Israel, and brought them together, and these states are lining up—Arab and Middle Eastern—to join that network of peace which will dominate the Middle East.”

He also commended Trump for his Korea policy, which led to the first two direct negotiations between a United States President and North Korean Supreme Leader, which took place in Singapore and Vietnam. Trump was the first president to step foot inside North Korea and meet directly with the North Korean ruler.

David Flint concluded by saying, “He is really producing peace in the world in a way which none of his predecessors did. He fully deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

In early September, Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering the Israel-UAE peace deal by Norwegian parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde. He told the Nobel Peace Committee, “As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.”

Norwegian MP Tybring-Gjedde cited other foreign policy decisions made by the Trump administration in his nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, including his work in Pakistan, Korea, and Afghanistan.

On September 11, Swedish member of parliament Magnus Jacobsson nominated President Trump for mediating in an agreement between Serbia and Kosovo to establish economic relations. Kosovo was an Albanian-majority breakaway province of Serbia that declared independence in 2008.

“I have nominated the US Gov and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House,” Mr Jacobsson, wrote on Twitter alongside his letter to the Nobel Committee.

There were 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020. The nobel laureates are selected in a process that lasts for over a year. The Norwegian Nobel Committee receives nominations in September of the year before the award year. In June of the year of the Nobel Peace Prize’s announcement, there is an advisor review. In October, there is a vote, and the Nobel Prize is announced. The Nobel Prize award ceremony is held in December. Submissions for the Nobel Peace Prize began in September 2020. The Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 will be announced in the October of next year.