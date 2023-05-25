TALLAHASSEE, FL—On Wednesday, May 24, Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis officially announced his bid for President of the United States via Twitter with Elon Musk and All-In Pod founder, David Sacks.

“We had over half a million people in one Twitter space with another 50,000 more joining per minute, so congrats on breaking the internet there,” Musk stated.

“I am running for President of the United States to lead the great American comeback. Look, we know our country is going in the wrong direction. We see it with our own eyes. We feel it in our bones. Our southern border collapsed. Drugs are pouring into the country. Our cities are being hollowed out by spiking crime. The federal government’s making it harder for the average family to make ends meet, and to attain and maintain a middle-class lifestyle, and our President, well, lacks vigor, flounders in the face of our nation’s challenges, and takes his cues from the woke mob.

I don’t think it has to be this way. American decline is not inevitable. It is a choice, and we should choose a new direction, A path that will lead to American revitalization we must restore sanity to our nation. This means embracing fiscal and economic sanity. Stop pricing hardworking Americans out of a good standard of living through inflationary borrowed printed spending policies.

And please embrace American energy independence. This also means replacing the woke mind virus with reality, facts, and enduring principles. Merit must Trump identity politics. We must return normalcy to our communities. America is a sovereign country. Our borders must be respected. We cannot have foreigners pouring into our country illegally by the millions.

We cannot allow drug cartels to poison our population with fentanyl. The public deserves safe communities and law and order must be maintained in American cities. We can’t have inmates running the asylum. We must reject attacks on the men and women in law enforcement.

We also must reestablish integrity in our institutions. This includes the military. I am proud to be a Navy veteran and an Iraq veteran, and I revere our services, but when revered institutions like ours those in our military are more concerned with matters not central to the mission whether it’s global warming or gender ideology and pronouns, moral declines and recruiting suffers. You need to eliminate these distractions and focus on the mission,” said DeSantis in a statement.

He added he aims to move forward and get the country back on track, stating:

“None of this matters if you don’t win. There is no replacement for victory. I will be taking the oath of office. No excuses. I will get the job done.”