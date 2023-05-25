SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department revealed that on May 17, a suspect was arrested for his role in a shooting that occurred on April 20. The SFPD reported on April 20 at approximately 1:18 p.m. officers from the Park Station responded to the area of Cole and Haight Streets regarding a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found multiple spent shell casings, but found no victim. Officers collected evidence at the crime scene and interviewed witnesses.

The SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) took over the investigation and developed information that identified Patrick Rushing, 32, of Pinole as a suspect involved in the incident. Investigators obtained arrest and search warrants for Rushing, his residence, and associated vehicles.

On May 17, SFPD members of CVRT and the Crime Gun Investigation Center (CGIC), located Rushing in the area of the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road in Pinole, where he fled from officers on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, officers placed Rushing into custody. Officers served a search warrant at Rushing’s home which resulted in the seizure of a firearm, ammunition, and other evidence related to the investigation. He was transported and booked at San Francisco County Jail for the shooting incident as well as for multiple gun-related charges.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.