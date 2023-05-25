SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, May 20, the San Francisco Police Department indicated in a news release that an officer-involved shooting transpired in the Ingleside District. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Bosworth St. regarding a person armed with a firearm that entered a residence.

The person who discovered the suspect was able to exit the residence and contacted authorities. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the armed suspect who refused to comply with officers for approximately 3 and a half hours. Additional SFPD resources and medics from the San Francisco Fire Department were on scene to assist with the incident.

As officers were attempting to negotiate with the suspect, an officer-involved shooting transpire. The suspect was transported to the hospital. Despite the life-saving efforts of the emergency responders and medical staff the suspect died from injuries sustained. The name and age of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.

The incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office; the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD); the SFPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD); the Department of Police Accountability (DPA); and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

Additional details will be released as it becomes available. As part of SFPD’s commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding the officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.