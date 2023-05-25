SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for his role in fatal traffic collision. The SFPD reported on Tuesday, May 23, at approximately 10 a.m., officers from the Southern Station responded to the area of Folsom and Mabini Streets regarding a carjacking of a city-owned vehicle.

Officers and San Francisco Sheriff deputies located the suspect vehicle matching the description from the incident in the area of Kansas and 25th Streets and a vehicle pursuit ensued through San Francisco. The suspect vehicle was subsequently involved in a vehicle collision in the area of 16th Street and Potrero Avenue.

As a result of the collision, the suspect and four victims sustained injuries. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The suspect was detained on scene. One of the four victims, a 58-year-old male, died from his injuries. The other three victims, a 57-year-old female, a 37-year-old male, and a 70-year-old female, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

SFPD Robbery Investigators and the Traffic Collision Investigations Unit (TCIU) responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Carlo Watson, 57. Watson was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked for charges of carjacking (215(a)PC), murder (187(a) PC), vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence (192(c)(1) PC), resisting arrest (148)(a)(1) PC), evading a police officer causing serious bodily injury or death (2800.3(a) CVC), and driving without a license (12500(a) CVC).

The San Francisco Police Department is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.