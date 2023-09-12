SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Saturday, September 9 that arrested a suspect responsible for a series of auto burglaries in the region. The SFPD indicated on their Facebook page that a suspect responsible for a series of auto burglaries was arrested.

“Thanks to the great police work of a couple of Ingleside Station officers, we were able to nab a prolific auto-burglary suspect! This thief had damaged more than 12 vehicles during his spree and officers were not only able to make an arrest but recover stolen property as well,” the SFPD stated on the social media platform.

The name and age of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.