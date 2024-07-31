SAN FRANCISCO—On July 26, 2024, the SFDA’s Office disclosed that a conviction of Darvin Ramirez-Perez, 38, after a trial by jury for multiple incidents of auto and residential burglary.

He was convicted of two counts of first-degree hot prowl residential burglary (PC 459), attempted first-degree residential burglary (PC 664/459), second-degree auto burglary (PC 459), two counts of vandalism (PC 594(b)(1)), grand theft (PC 487(a)), possession of a dagger (PC 21310), receiving stolen property (PC 496(a)), and three counts of possession of burglar tools (PC 466).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, the defendants criminal activities spanned from March 2021 to February 2023, escalating from auto burglary to hot prowl residential break-ins. On March 15, 2021, he shattered a Ford F-150’s window near Union Square using a spark plug and stole a suitcase. He was quickly apprehended with the stolen item and a concealed machete. On August 18, 2021, he was found near a stolen vehicle in the Tenderloin, with the key and burglary tools.

On November 20, 2022, he broke into a garage at a home in the Richmond District and stole a $10,000 bicycle. On November 28, 2022, he broke into another garage at a home in the Richmond District with an array of burglar tools including a blow torch but fled after triggering an alarm. On February 14, 2023, at 5:30 a.m., he used a crowbar to force open a family home’s front door in Lower Pacific Heights. The homeowner, awake with her infant, observed him through security cameras and called the police, who responded and arrested him a block away with various burglary tools including a crowbar, a window punch, and a blowtorch.

The case against Ramirez-Perez was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Edward Mario, with assistance from paralegal Melissa Cruz, the SFPD Burglary Unit and DNA Crime Lab, Intern Anoushka Jasuja, and Victim Advocate Isaac Baron.

“I would like to thank the jury for their careful consideration for each charge,” said Assistant District Attorney Edward Mario. “Mr. Ramirez-Perez time and time again targeted homes with sleeping homeowners and their children. Even when victims do not experience physical injury, home invasions leave a deep sense of personal violation and trauma. The defendant will now be held accountable for repeatedly inflicting that type of trauma.”

Ramirez-Perez is currently in custody and his sentencing is scheduled for August 19, 2024.