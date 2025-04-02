SAN FRANCISCO—On March 27, 2025, the San Francisco Police Department reported that the Defend Against Retail Theft (DART) Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Task Force started an investigation involving prolific retail theft suspects, including adult and juvenile suspects. During the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspects and developed probable cause to place them both under arrest.

The SFPD reported on March 17, investigators arrested Harry Wong, 44, of San Francisco for organized retail crime incidents that occurred from May to October 2024. In all three of the incidents, Wong and the juvenile were suspects. More than $6,500 in store merchandise was stolen in the incidents.

On May 14, 2024, Wong and two juvenile suspects entered a business on the 300 block of Post Street in San Francisco. They took over $1,100 worth of merchandise in this incident.

On October 15, 2024, Wong and two additional suspects entered a business on the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue in San Francisco. The suspects ransacked the store and stole over $4,500 in merchandise.

On October 21, 2024, Wong and four other suspects entered a business on the 1600 block of Ocean Avenue in San Francisco. The suspects ransacked the store and stole more than $1,200 in merchandise.

Wong was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of three counts of commercial burglary (459 PC(2nd), three counts of grand theft (487(a)PC), three counts of organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1)PC) and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (272(a)(2)PC).

The juvenile was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center. Child Protective Services and Juvenile Probation have been notified about the circumstances.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.