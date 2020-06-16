SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 9 protesters demanded the firing of a former San Francisco Police Department officer who is now employed by the Antioch Police Department.

Officer Michael Mellone and Sgt. Nate Steger, shot and killed Luis Gongora, a homeless Hispanic man, on April 7, 2016. Mellone was set to be disciplined for not handling the situation correctly, but he left the department before that could happen.

Jaxon Van Derberken from NBC Bay Area reported that, “In December, Police Chief Bill Scott sided with the watchdog agency’s recommendation that Mellone be suspended for 45 days. But by then, he had joined the Antioch Police Department.”

According to a spokesman for the Antioch Police Department, Mellone returned to Department last year.

In a written statement to KTVU, the Antioch Police Department said:

“Recently, pursuant to state law, the San Francisco Police Department released new records of Officer Mellone’s shooting. This included records that were not completed prior to Officer Mellone being re-hired by the Antioch Police Department.”

Mellone was a part of Antioch Police Department before his tenure with San Francisco Police Department.

“Knowing that there’s a cop that committed a murder and hasn’t been convicted or disciplined for his actions, that makes me think about the kids around that neighborhood,” protester Darren Tufono said in an interview with the San Francisco News. “That church I stayed across from was a Latino church and if you look at the reason we protested, it’s because a cop killed a homeless Latino man. I hope Antioch PD makes the right decision.”

Protestors marched through the streets of Antioch from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and kneeled to pay their respects to George Floyd. The march began on 700 W. 118th St. near Antioch High School and ended on 300 L St. at the Antioch police station.

“That’s the most important part of the other day’s protest, is that they act quick and put pressure on the city council and the Antioch PD,” Tufono told the San Francisco News.

Protesters created a petition to express their views about what they want done.

“Sign a petition and email the mayor about what people thoughts are on this cop,” Tufano said. “We don’t want this person with this much power because it could happen again.”

Representatives of Antioch Police Department and San Francisco Department have not responded to inquiries from the San Francisco News for comment.