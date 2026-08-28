STUDIO CITY—On August 26, the Wildlife Care of Southern California is seeking public assistance in safely capturing an injured coyote that has become quite the celebrity in Studio City. The locals named her “Wendy,” but the Wildlife Care of SOCAL decided to take responsibility for her care and call her “Sunshine.”



The coyote has been roaming neighborhoods in Studio City for nearly a year. She has an abscess that covers the left side of her snout from her left eye to her nose. The Wildlife Care of Southern California wants to capture her so they may give her the treatment she needs.



“She has made quite a few friends in the area, seen standing in the street or at people’s doors looking for help. We will not give up until we have her. Thank you, Studio City, for caring about this girl.”—Wildlife Care of Southern California